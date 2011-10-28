Vermillion, Ohio - November 1, 2011 — Celebrate the holiday season and help support greyhound rescue at the free North Coast Greyhound Rescue Holiday Open House, December 4, 2011, 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, at Canine Sports LLC, 1607 State Route 60. Bldg C, Vermillion, Ohio.
The free North Coast Greyhound Connection Holiday Open House is the perfect opportunity to learn more about retired racing greyhounds -- and to aid in the ongoing effort to find permanent homes for these amazing animal athletes. Greyhounds of all ages, sizes, and colors will be on hand, along with volunteers, adopters, and foster parents who are ready to share their insight and expertise about this wonderful breed.
What: North Coast Greyhound Connection Holiday Open House
When: December 4, 2011 - 1:00pm - 3:30 pm
Where: Canine Sports LLC
1607 State Route 60. Bldg C (behind behind Vineyard Square Plaza)
Vermillion, Ohio 44089
Humans attending the event will enjoy holiday music, desserts, and beverages. Vendors will offer holiday gifts for pets and pet lovers alike. Donated goods and services will be up for bid in a silent auction. And raffle winners will go home with a variety of prizes, including the famous "Mother Bunny" squeaky stuffed bunny dog toy. This dog-friendly event will also include a canine obstacle course and a pooch pedicure, each available for a small donation.
North Coast Greyhound Connection and Adoption of Ohio is an all volunteer nonprofit organization located in Fremont, Ohio. NCGC is committed to placing retired racing greyhounds in loving homes throughout northern Ohio. Every dollar that comes into the organization goes directly to cover transportation, medical care, and rehabilitation costs in finding permanent, caring homes for these magnificent, gentle dogs.
CONTACT
Bill Taylor ( reward41@yahoo.com )
North Coast Greyhound Connection
http://www.northcoastgreyhoundconnection.org
Toll Free: 1-877-624-2364
