Defining Freedom

The Rise Of Republican Nihilism | The New Republic
This fascinating article by Jonathan Chait includes lovely bit:"In the right-wing mind, the world we live in at any given moment can be described as the free market, the American way of life, perhaps not a perfect world but a cherished and fundamentally free one. The next advance of liberalism will always bring socialism, tyranny, a crushing burden on industry, and other horrors. The previous liberal advances that they or their predecessors greeted with such hysteria are eventually incorporated into the landscape of the free American way of life."Wish I'd said that.
