Storm Damage 9/14/08

About an hour after my daughter called from Columbus to report that a wild wind storm was uprooting trees all over her neighborhood, the same thing began to happen in Bay Village. It wasn't long before my wife and I heard a huge thump that shook the house. The limb in the photo was the source of that thump. I now have a hole in my roof, crushed gutters, big cracks in interior walls, and probably other relatively minor structural damage. Waiting on the tree service now to remove the culprit.
Originally uploaded by Bob Rhubart
Originally uploaded by Bob Rhubart
This is the kind of thing that makes apartment living look very good.
